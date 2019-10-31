New Witcher Netflix trailer reveals December release date – watch it now

A new Witcher Netflix series trailer has been released, revealing the show's release date: December 20, 2019. Just in time for Christmas!

The trailer and release date were both revealed during the Lucca Comis and Games in Tuscany, Italy, where showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich made an appearance. Watch the trailer for the Witcher Netflix series, starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, in all its blood-soaked glory above.

The Witcher trailer not only teases Geralt and Yennefer's first-ever meeting (at what looks to be a masquerade ball, no less), but also shows Cavill's stoic monster hunter clashing swords with knights and taking on beasties. And, yes, Geralt is even in a bath in one scene. You're welcome.

Confused as to why this is technically the first Witcher trailer? The San Diego Comic-Con Witcher reveal was apparently just a teaser trailer, despite being two minutes long. Potato, po-tato. Still, there's plenty of new footage here for you to feast your eyes upon.

The new trailer, meanwhile, comes off the back of a handful of images that released late last week ahead of today's Comic-Con panel. The first batch revealed a monster's claw, while the second round of photos showed Ciri (Freya Allan) and what looked like a sneak peek at the walled city of Novigrad.

But the big news has to be the release date. Before today's announcement, all Netflix confirmed was that the series would arrive in Q4 2019 – though a supposed leak revealed that a December 17 release date was expected. That leaked proved incorrect, as it's coming later that week on Friday, December 20.

