New Witcher Netflix series image gives us the best look yet at Geralt in action

While we still have no confirmed Witcher Netflix series release date, there is something new to tide you over until the show finally reaches the streaming service: a new image of Henry Cavill's Geralt, sword in hand, slaying in every sense of the word.

The new Witcher Netflix series image comes from Rednanian Intelligence and shows Geralt, complete in studded armour (someone's been saving up their florens!), getting ready to swing a sword at an unknown enemy.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nueva foto de Geralt Cavill en la serie The Witcher de Netflix pic.twitter.com/Px9PultgnMSeptember 24, 2019

It's probably not a monster he's going toe-to-toe with, though. Of the two swords he owns, this looks to be the steel sword, first glimpsed in the opening wave of Witcher Netflix series images from back in July. Don't worry, his silver sword seems to be present – as seen in a later shot of Geralt taking Roach out for a ride.

In the games, at least, Geralt only uses his silver sword when he faces the crones and creatures that inhabit the murky edges of Redania. Here, and in all the other promo shots released so far, the steel sword has been Geralt's weapon of choice.

There's hopefully not long to wait not until the Witcher Netflix series finally arrives. A potential release date was accidentally released by a Netflix page on Facebook, suggesting December 14 would be the day, though “Q4 2019” is the only release window officially communicated by Netflix.

That could be an early Christmas present for Witcher fans though, for now, we'll have to make do with Geralt gearing up for a fight.

