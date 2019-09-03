The Witcher 3 Master of the Arena quest: How to lift the unlucky wraith’s curse

The Witcher 3 Master of the Arena quest is a secondary mission that takes place in the Skellige isles. While the Witcher 3 Master of the Arena quest starts off like many other missions involving curses and ghosts — with local residents begging Geralt for help — it takes an unexpected, and quite hilarious, turn. You’ll need to have access to Skellige in to take on the Master of the Arena quest, and the game recommends that you’re at least level 14 before accepting it. As you'll soon find out, however, combat level doesn't matter much. Here's a complete Master of the Arena guide for The Witcher 3.

The Witcher 3 Master of the Arena: Find the town of Hov

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Once you’re in Skellige, head to the village of Svorlag (on the island of Spikeroog) on the western side of the world map. Go to the docks and take a boat to sail to the opposite side of the island, where you’ll find the town of Hov. A Quest Available icon (one of those yellow exclamation points) will appear near Hov, which marks the start of the quest.

As you get closer to it, you’ll overhear a pair of soldiers in a guard tower talking about a wraith that’s haunting the local fighting arena.

The Witcher 3 Master of the Arena: Talk to the soldiers

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Speak to the two men, Gunnar and Lydrik, to find out more details about their situation. They’ll reveal that Hov’s arena was once a bustling centre of activity, with warriors from all over Skellige coming to compete against one another. That all changed years ago however, when a contestant named Ulle the Unlucky literally backstabbed his opponent, a prominent Jarl, after the latter kept making fun of Ulle’s losing streak.

With his dying breath, the Jarl cursed Ulle to forever haunt the arena as a ghost who can never win a fight. Gunnar and Lydrik say they’ll pay you twice; once for getting rid of Ulle, and when the arena is back up and running, for completing the mission.

The Witcher 3 Master of the Arena: Fight the Ghost of the Arena

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The guard tower is right above the arena, so you won’t have to go far to find the wraith. Hop over the wooden fence to talk to the weary Ulle, who’ll unenthusiastically challenge you to battle – he’s definitely not your typical ghost! Ulle is incredibly bored of losing fights and always reappearing in the arena just days after being vanquished.

Accept his invitation to commence the fight. It’s an easy one: Ulle is slow and only has a short axe as his main weapon. Keep hacking away at him until you trigger a cutscene of Ulle sarcastically congratulating you before disappearing.

This isn’t the end though. Ulle will come back as he always does, and even Geralt will say that fighting him was “useless.”

The Witcher 3 Master of the Arena: Lose to Ulle

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

You can keep fighting Ulle forever, but no amount of potions, oils, or Signs will lift the curse. Refusing to fight him doesn’t accomplish anything either. So you have to do something you might not be used to doing in The Witcher 3 – lose. Yes, if you want to free Ulle from his eternal torture, you must allow him to win your bout.

This simple solution indirectly serves as a funny commentary about the Viking-like Skellige culture: Their warriors are so hellbent on gaining honor and glory in battle that no one ever thought to just let Ulle win for once. Thankfully, our witcher is much wiser than that.

To make the ghost reappear, meditate for a little over a full day. Talk to Ulle again, and when the fight begins, just stand there and let him hurt you until another cutscene occurs. Baffled at the outcome, Ulle will graciously thank you and finally pass on to the afterlife.

The Witcher 3 Master of the Arena: Collect your rewards

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

With the spectre gone, Gunnar and Lydrik will give you 15 Crowns for your trouble and ask you to return later to collect your second payment. “Later” translates to a couple of in-game days, so just pass the time by doing other quests around Skellige. When you do return to Hov, you’ll find a small crowd watching fights in the newly rechristened Cursed Arena. The two guards will happily pay you an additional 20 Crowns.

That’s it for Master of the Arena! Though short, it’s one of the more humorous side quests in the game and a smart subversion of everything you’ve done up until this point.