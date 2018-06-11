"Wish you wrote an entire season for Akecheta" - Fans react to Westworld season 2, episode 8

Westworld season 2 often sends us through a loop – but this week was a whole ‘nother level. Less of a scenic detour and more of a winding side-road filled with death, destruction, and a whole lot of intrigue, it had all the makings of an episode that was bound to divide fans. But did it? Read on to find out what the internet made of Westworld season 2, episode 8 - Kiksuya.

Ghost protocol

An hour with Akecheta, the Ghost Nation tribesman we’ve come across sporadically during our stay in Westworld was a risky proposition. Shows such as this don’t often fare too well when they stray from their path (even as one as convoluted as Westworld) but, remarkably, it managed to pull it off.

That Game of Thrones spin-off can’t come fast enough. Not sure Westworld is gonna be enough to keep me paying $15 a month. Why do we need an entire episode of Ghost Nation? PUSH THE PLOT ALONG @WestworldHBO11 June 2018

That long-time-coming Ghost Nation episode of Westworld was incredible.11 June 2018

One of the best episodes of @WestworldHBO, yet. Expertly written and acted. The Lakota Ghost Nation actors did such a good job. #westworld11 June 2018

Akecheta's story

Akecheta gave us all the gift of knowledge this week. We found out he was behind the spreading of the Maze’s origin among Hosts, and that he was the first Host to properly go sentient. It was a smart story beat, and one that instantly gave us a new main player in the narrative.

So we been stuck with Dolores all season when we could of been getting this Akecheta story 😒#Westworld11 June 2018

Akecheta goes to the end of the world and even dies to get his love, my husband won’t even walk 10 steps to the kitchen to scoop me ice cream #Westworld11 June 2018

Wait I don't understand, didn't QA detect Akecheta while he's traveling around the place? #Westworld11 June 2018

Dear writers @WestworldHBO, This week's episode was your best yet. The writing was exceptional. A good voiceover is my jam & the storytelling was a delight. Massacres and all. Wish you wrote an entire season for Akecheta. Also if you kill Maeve off I'll stop watching your show.11 June 2018

What next for Maeve?

Maeve lying on a gurney in Westworld for the whole episode was just as riveting as most of Dolores’ arc this season. In fact, the way Akecheta told his story to us (and, presumably, Maeve) hints that all might not be well for Thandie Newton’s character in the near future...

Omg Ake was trying to wake Maeve and her daughter up but they thought he was tryin to kill them. THIS IS SO SAD! 😭😭😭 #Westworld.11 June 2018

man i JUST realized that ake was talking to maeve for this entire episode... smh damn im slow #westworld pic.twitter.com/uAwOepRupM11 June 2018

#westworld that last dialogue between maeve and akecheta had me like pic.twitter.com/WBXELnc9d311 June 2018

Deathbringer Dolores

Forget Dany in Game of Thrones, Dolores is racking up a few monikers herself. Deathbringer is a new one… and promises a compelling end to the season if she’s going face-to-face with some of the other Hosts.

I made a thing. #westworld pic.twitter.com/WJU8sawWQT11 June 2018

Wait ... this “Deathbringer” thing ... Ford knew? So isn’t that still just programming? Now this is an interesting and meaningful twist. #Westworld11 June 2018

lol also Dolores’s rep is not getting any better is it? from Wyatt to Deathbringer 😂#Westworld11 June 2018

Ford's plan is... what, exactly?

The climax between Ford and Akecheta promised much and… offered very little. Did Ford know Dolores was coming for him? If so, what does that do to every single narrative in the park? Is it all (still) under Ford’s command? I guess we’ll have to wait until next week to find out…

I was stunned to learn that Ford didn’t know what Akecheta was doing all that time. It detracts from his omnipotent persona. It makes him seem more - human. #Westworld @WestworldHBO11 June 2018

I think I remember a recent @jkottke post where he couldn't decide who to root for, the hosts or the humans in #WestWorldI can't find it right now. So it could have been someone else.Tonight I realized that they are all players. In Ford's world. And all the world is a stage.11 June 2018