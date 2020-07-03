Win a Blu-ray of Star Trek: Short Treks

Star Trek: Discovery's companion series Short Treks has now racked up 10 instalments of 10-20 minutes duration. While the first season has been available to view on Netflix in the UK for some time, fans over here haven't been able to watch the second season. But now that's about to change!

Nine of the ten episodes (Star Trek: Picard prequel "Children Of Mars" is absent) are warping to Blu-ray and DVD, giving UK Trekkers their first chance to see "Q&A", "The Trouble With Edward" and "Ask Not" (all featuring Anson Mount's Christopher Pike), as well as the animated episodes "Ephraim and Dot" and "The Girl Who Made the Stars". The set also includes a Making Of piece with executive producer Alex Kurtzman, eight episode-specific featurettes, and two audio commentaries.

Star Trek: Short Treks is available to buy on Blu-ray and DVD from 13 July, but thanks to Paramount Home Entertainment we have five Blu-ray copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.