Win Requiem series 1 on DVD

Do you love understated chillers like Don’t Look Now and Rosemary’s Baby? Then you’ll probably enjoy BBC One’s new six-part supernatural series Requiem.

Classical cellist Matilda’s life is rocked when her mother commits suicide. Looking for answers after finding a box full of newspaper cuttings, she heads to a Welsh village where, 23 years ago, a young girl went missing…

Featuring buried secrets, red herrings aplenty, and supernatural lore not often explored in fiction, it boasts eerie cinematography and an excellent central performance by Lydia Wilson.

