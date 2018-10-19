Win Dungeons and Dragons Art and Arcana: A Visual History

Roll that 12-sided die! Celebrating the most iconic RPG in the world, Dungeons and Dragons Art and Acana: A Visual History takes a definitive look at the visual history of the phenomenon.

It's all here - over 700 pieces of artwork, spanning each edition of the game's core books, supplements and modules; decades of D&D magazines; classic ads and merchandise plus never-before-seen sketches, rare photos and more from the archives of Wizards of the Coast and top collectors.

Dungeons and Dragons Art and Acana: A Visual History is published October 23, 2018. We have 10 copies to be won, courtesy of Penguin Random House. To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer this brain-beater...