Win an Indiana Jones 4K box set and hat!

Raiders Of The Lost Ark marks its 40th anniversary this weekend (it was released in the States on 12 June 1981). f that fact, or the photos circulating of Harrison Ford shooting the fifth Indy film, have put you in the mood to revisit this classic franchise, well now's a good time, because a 4K Blu-ray box set has just been released.

All four films (in case you've recently suffered a concussion, that's: Raiders, Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull) have been meticulously remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives, with extensive visual effects work done to ensure the highest quality image. All the work was approved by Steven Spielberg. Sound designer Ben Burtt, meanwhile, has supervised the remixing of audio to create the Dolby Atmos® soundtracks.

It's a nine-disc set, containing each film on both 4K and standard Blu-ray discs, as well as a Blu-ray disc with seven hours of previously released bonus content.

Thanks to Paramount Home Entertainment we have one box set (worth £79.99) to give away, along with an officially licensed Indiana Jones hat by Dorfman Pacific. One lucky winner will get both. Imagine how good it's going to feel to sit on your sofa doing a rewatch, resplendent in the titfer. You'll have to supply your own whip, though. Sorry.

To put your name in the hat (er, a metaphorical one that is) for the chance to win this brilliant prize, simply answer the question below.

Please note: this competition is open to UK residents only.

The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray is available now.