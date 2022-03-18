Win a movie design book

Terry Ackland-Snow worked as a draughtsman, art director and production designer on over 80 movies, including the likes of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Aliens and The Dark Crystal.

With the assistance of Wendy Laybourn, he's now documented that career in a copiously illustrated memoir. The Art of Film features over 200 images: set sketches, design plans and on-set photos. There are diagrams setting out, for example, the assault on Blofeld’s Alpine lair in OHMSS, and how the puppeteers on The Dark Crystal set were hidden

The Art of Film is released on 24 March, RRP £25, but thanks to publishers The History Press we have five copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

PLEASE NOTE: This competition is open to UK residents only.