Win a Blu-ray of The Unholy

Religious-themed horror has a long cinematic tradition. This latest addition to the subgenre, based on a novel by James Herbert, centres on a hearing-impaired girl who is visited by the Virgin Mary. Afterwards, Alice is suddenly able to hear, speak and heal the sick.

A miracle! Or is it? As people flock to Alice's New England small town, Gerry Fenn (The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan) – a journalist who gains Alice's confidence – starts to have doubts about whether the force guiding her is really Mary, or something more sinister…

The Unholy is available to buy on Blu-ray and DVD now, with download and keep/rent on digital options also available. Thanks to Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, we have five Blu-rays to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.