Willy's Wonderland is just Five Nights at Freddy's: The Movie starring Nicolas Cage

The first trailer for Willy's Wonderland depicts a dire situation for Nicolas Cage, who's trapped inside of a family pizza restaurant overrun by killer animatronics.

If that sounds familiar to you, it might be because you've played Five Nights at Freddy's, which is based around a very similar premise. There are some differences though. For one, Cage plays a guy whose car breaks down at a pizza place, whereas Five Night's at Freddy's is about a security guard. Aside from that little discrepancy though, the main beats are pretty much the same. Come nightfall, cursed animatronics decorating the restaurant come alive for blood, and Cage needs to survive until morning.

"Willy's Wonderland carries a dark secret that The Janitor is about to discover. He's been lured into a deadly trap, or rather, a living nightmare, as the Wonderland's animatronic characters come to life to destroy him. The Janitor is forced to fight his way from one monster to another, trying to survive until morning," reads the official synopsis from Screen Media. "And The Janitor doesn't play nice."

Cage has become a bonafide champion of B-movies in the last decade or so. 2018's Mandy won a few awards, including Best Actor for Cage at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards, but most of the others have passed mainstream filmgoers quietly by. Willy's Wonderland, with its shameless appeal to fans of Five Nights at Freddy's, could be Cage's next surprise success.

