Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics, July 24 - 28

Where is Xur? For the weekend of July 24, Xur is down on Titan in the Rig. You'll find him a small interior room on the north edge of the Rig marked by yellow-trimmed scaffolding. Xur will be available until reset time on Tuesday, July 28.
You'll find Xur's inventory of Exotics below. Even if you already own all of these Exotics, you may find that Xur is selling a version with a better stat roll, so it's always worth a look. You can also buy a blank Exotic engram from Xur which will turn into a random Exotic - a new one if you're still missing an Exotic on that character, or a totally random duplicate if you already have them all. You only get one engram per week, so be sure to buy it on the right character.
- Exotic weapon - Sunshot: fires explosive solar rounds which trigger explosions on kills. Enemies killed by this explosion also explode. Sunshot is secretly one of the best PvE exotics for clearing trash mobs, and it's not bad in PvP either, especially with the stability and range bonuses from its Exotic catalyst. If you don't have it, be sure to pick it up.
- Hunter Exotic - Liar's Handshake: using your charged arc melee or being hit with a melee attack will grant the Cross Counter buff, making your next melee attack extremely powerful and grant healing. Liar's Handshake has been used in some busted bug-abusing builds in the past year or two, but even in a normal setup, it's a powerful melee-oriented Exotic with a lot of utility.
- Titan Exotic - Eternal Warrior: gain an overshield when activating Fists of Havoc. This is one of the worst Exotics in the game, both because it's outclassed by the Helm of Inmost Light - which grants health regen on every kill in Fists of Havoc - and because the activation animation for Fists of Havoc already has huge damage resistance.
- Warlock Exotic - Skull of Dire Ahamkara: grants additional damage resistance during Nova Bomb animation, and grants super energy for Nova Bomb kills. Skull of Dire Ahamkara can now only refund around 50% of your super bar on a god-tier Nova Bomb, and it has much less utility than Nezarec's Sin, but it's unquestionably the best way to maximize your Nova Bombs per hour.