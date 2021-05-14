Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for May 14 - May 18

Where is Xur? For the weekend of May 14, 2021, you'll find Xur on Nessus in Watcher's Grave. Look for him on a big red tree in the northeast corner of the map. Be sure to pay him a visit by reset time on Tuesday, May 18 to compare the stat rolls on his armor pieces, get your weekly Exotic engram, and pick up an Exotic cipher if you need any legacy Exotics.
Here's what you need to know about Xur's latest Exotic lineup.
- Exotic weapon - The Jade Rabbit: body shots increase the damage of your next headshot, and cause it to return ammo directly to the magazine.The Jade Rabbit is the gold standard for 150 RPM scout rifles. It hits hard, has a great sight with perfect recoil, and its effective range is absolutely monstrous. Even if you aren't a scout rifle enthusiast, you owe it to yourself to try this one out.
- Hunter Exotic - Ophidia Spathe: gain an extra knife charge. Extra ability charges usually aren't that useful since it's often better to augment the one ability charge you start with, but Hunters can make especially good use of that extra knife. Their dodge class ability can instantly refresh their melee charges to keep the knives flowing, and combined with the Blade Barrage skill tree, you can pretty much use nothing but throwing knives in normal fights. This is a fun Exotic that's good to own.
- Titan Exotic - Mask of the Quiet One: taking damage generates a small amount of ability energy, and getting kills while your health is in the red will heal you. This helmet sounds great on paper, but its abilities are so minor in practice that it can be hard to tell if it's even working. The ability regen is negligible, and the healing can't actually bring your health out of the red (since that's technically where your white-bar shield starts), so this mask provides relatively little value even in ideal circumstances.
- Warlock Exotic - Skull of Dire Ahamkara: kills with Nova Bomb grant Super energy, and you gain damage resistance while throwing your Nova Bomb. While no longer game-breakingly overpowered, the Skull of Dire Ahamkara is still fairly competitive in PvE. Nezarec's Sin is a more balanced choice since it regens all your abilities after you get any void kill, but good ol' Skull is peerless if you just want to throw as many Nova Bombs as possible.