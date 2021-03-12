Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for March 12 - March 16

Where is Xur? As of March 12, 2021, you can find Xur in the Tower on the north side of the hangar. He'll hang around until reset time on Tuesday, March 16. Be sure to see if the stat rolls on his Exotic armor pieces are better than yours, and always grab your weekly Exotic cipher (if you're missing any vaulted Exotics) and Exotic engram.

Here are the individual Exotics up for grabs this weekend: