Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for December 4 - December 8

Where is Xur? For the weekend beginning December 4, you'll find Xur in the EDZ down in Winding Cove. Look for him on a cliff north of the southern landing zone. He'll stick around until Tuesday, December 8, so be sure to visit him when you can. You can get new Exotics from his weekly Exotic engram, improve the rolls on Exotic armor you already have, and complete his new weekly quest for an Exotic Cipher.

Here are all the Exotics Xur is selling: