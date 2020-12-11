Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for December 11 - December 15

Where is Xur? As of December 11, Xur is in the Tower behind the Dead Orbit faction in the hangar. When you enter the hangar, hang a left and look for him at the top of some stairs in the back. He'll stay there until reset time on Tuesday, December 15, so be sure to snag any Exotics, Exotic engrams, or Exotic Cipher quests you can afford.
Here are Xur's Exotics this weekend:
- Exotic weapon - Trinity Ghoul: this arc bow shoots special arrows that split into three, and landing a precision kill will cause the next shot to deal AoE arc damage. This weapon really comes alive when you get its catalyst (and it's easy to get from Strikes), which causes all arc kills to add AoE arc damage to the next shot. This creates an infinite arc loop that will utterly decimate any red-bars on screen.
- Hunter Exotic - Gwisin Vest: after getting kills with the Spectral Blades light attack, using the heavy attack and entering stealth will generate Super energy. This Exotic was a menace back in the day but has since been nerfed, and Spectral Blades is so strong on its own that you don't really need to amp it up with an Exotic. That said, if you just want to maximize your void stabbing, this is the way to go.
- Titan Exotic - The Armamentarium: gain an extra grenade charge. That's it. That's the perk. The Armamentarium is nothing special, and in a world where abilities can do so much more than just be there, it's really nothing worth using.
- Warlock Exotic - Vesper of Radius: placing a rift releases an arc shockwave, and your rift recharges faster when there are enemies nearby. Vesper of Radius has gone from zero to hero thanks to the Stasis Aspects on Warlock. It now enables a one-two punch of freezing and electrocuting, and it's no joke.