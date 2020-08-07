Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics, August 7 - August 11

Where is Xur? As of August 7, Xur is down on Nessus on top of the ship in Watcher's Grave. Xur will stay there until reset time on Tuesday, August 11.

You'll find all the Exotics Xur is selling listed below. You can also buy an Exotic engram that will decrypt into one random Exotic - or a missing Exotic, if your collection is incomplete - so it's always worth visiting Xur. And even if you have everything Xur is selling, you can also purchase better or different rolls on Exotics.