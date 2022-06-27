Westworld season 4 releaser schedule: when does episode 2 release on HBO Max and NOW TV?

Westworld season 4 is finally here. Events pick up seven years after the end of season 3 and, this time around, there's a new theme park opening its doors, set in the world of '30s mobsters. What could possibly go wrong? The new season also boasts a predictably star-studded cast, including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, Jeffrey Wright, Aaron Paul, and Ariana DeBose.

When is Westworld season 4 episode 2 airing on HBO Max and NOW TV?

Westworld season 4 episode 2 release date is July 3 on HBO and HBO Max and July 4 on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. You'll need to have either an HBO or HBO Max account if you're tuning in from the US, while UK viewers will need to be Sky customers or be a NOW TV subscriber.

The episode will release at 9pm EST on HBO Max – the same time it airs on HBO – and 2am BST on July 4 on NOW TV, before airing on Sky Atlantic at 9pm BST later that day. That's one very late night/early morning if you're in the UK and desperate to catch it the moment the new episode drops.

How many episodes of Westworld season 4 are there?

Westworld season 4 consists of eight episodes. The first was released on June 26 in the US and June 27 in the UK, with the rest following weekly. The finale is due to air on August 14 in the US and August 15 in the UK. Here's what that looks like as a handy schedule:

Westworld season 4 episode 1 – June 26/June 27 – available now!

Westworld season 4 episode 2 – July 3/July 4

Westworld season 4 episode 3 – July 10/July 11

Westworld season 4 episode 4 – July 17/July 18

Westworld season 4 episode 5 – July 24/July 25

Westworld season 4 episode 6 – July 31/August 1

Westworld season 4 episode 7 – August 7/August 8

Westworld season 4 episode 8 – August 14/August 15

