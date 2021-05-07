Watch Lady Dimitrescu mo-cap in Resident Evil Village BTS footage

A new Resident Evil Village behind-the-scenes video gives a look at performance capture and a very funny side of Capcom's development staff.

In the video just below, you can see a full BTS look at the making of Resident Evil Village. There are the likes of actor Maggie Robertson doing voiceover and performance capture work for the role of Lady Dimitrescu, wearing a big hat the entire time, as well as a look at other motion capture scenes with characters like Mother Miranda, Heisenburg, and more.

Additionally, there's "pre-viz" footage of some Resident Evil Village cutscenes. If you're unfamiliar with the concept, Capcom development staff act out scenes in the most basic form possible, so they set the mood and tone for the scene further down the line when it's all coming together later on in development.

It's hard not to find Capcom's staff acting out Lady Dimitrescu's parts pretty funny. Back in 2019, Capcom launched Devil May Cry 5 with a mode that replaced the game's entire cutscenes with pre-viz work from Capcom's staff, which you can check out just below, and it's absolutely hilarious. The development team uses a combination of props, figurines, and plastic weapons to get the right tone and feel of each cutscene.

Honestly, we'd love to see other games include BTS footage of the motion capture and pre-viz processes. We can't help but wonder if there's any pre-viz footage hanging around somewhere for the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone, Red Dead Redemption 2, and other similarly high-profile games.

Resident Evil Village launches today for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For our verdict on the tenth entry in Capcom's iconic horror saga, head over to our Resident Evil Village review for more.

Alternatively, if you've just started the new game and don't want to miss any collectible statues while you're playing, you can check out our complete Resident Evil Village goat locations guide.