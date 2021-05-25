Watch Dogs: Legion updates its roadmap with performance mode and new characters

Watch Dogs: Legion performance mode is coming on June 1, according to a newly updated roadmap from Ubisoft.

The optional graphics mode for new-gen consoles that targets 60 frames per second, is coming as part of Watch Dogs: Legion title update 4.5 next month. The same update will also enable cross-gen play within the same console family for Legions' multiplayer: PS5 players will be able to link up with PS4 players, and Xbox Series X and S players will be able to head out into virtual london with Xbox One players. The update was originally planned for late May, but Ubisoft explained in an update that it pushed 4.5 back slightly to give every part of the team more time "to create the best game experiences possible."

DedSec, check out our updated roadmap — containing new QoL updates, changes based on your feedback, new dates... and a surprise!Learn more: https://t.co/g4qG8tgtIh pic.twitter.com/xYABcIiWA2May 21, 2021 See more

Also set to arrive in the june 1 update are the second Tactical Op for multiplayer, and Helen as a new free operative - you may remember her as the elderly woman who turns her frustration at no longer being able to feed the ducks into white hot rage against the machine.

Then in July season pass owners will be able to play through the new Watch Dogs: Legion - Bloodline story expansion, and also recruit Aiden Pearce from the original game and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2 to their DedSec operation.

The crossovers will go even further with an Assassin's Creed event in August, bringing in a new world event, missions, and a modern-day Assassin named Darcy.