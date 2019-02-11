Watch Dogs 3 for next-gen rumors swirl thanks to our old friend, the trademark application

Trademark and patent databases are usually where you go looking if you need a thrill, but one intrepid gamer has managed to find an intriguing listing for Watch Dogs. Registered by Ubisoft, the pending application could hint at that a reveal for Watch Dogs 3 on next gen - aka PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett - isn't too far off.

Skullzi TV found the listing, which was filed late last year. What suggests that it's a project for PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett is the fact that it's a new application - obviously Ubisoft already has the title trademarked for its previous Watch Dogs games - and the fact that many big developers are now planning their next AAA projects for the new batch of machines.

The listing fits with hinting that Ubisoft has been doing too, through a Siri like personal assistant created for the Watch Dogs 2 companion app. NerdMag had a very interesting conversation with the assistant, as you can see below.

It could all be a storm in a filing administrator's tea cup, but trademark applications are usually a reliable sign that something is in the works. Perhaps we'll get glimpse at Watch Dogs 3 at E3 2019 in June?

