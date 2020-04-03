Andrew Lloyd Webber to stream his musicals online for free – starting with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

The lights are off across stages in both London’s West End and Broadway thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, but every theatre fan knows the show must go on – and Andrew Lloyd Webber is here to make sure that happens.

The 72-year-old icon is responsible for all of your favourite musicals, including The Phantom of the Opera, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, and Evita. Now, with many at home and unable to support their favourite theatres and cinemas directly, Lloyd Webber is streaming productions of his works on Youtube in a new series titled The Shows Must Go On.

Starting off with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at 7:00pm GMT on April 3rd, the YouTube channel will make a new musical available to view (for free!) for 48 hours each week. This particular production stars Donny Osmond, Richard Attenborough, and Joan Collins, and features hits such as “Go, Go, Go, Joseph,” and “Any Dream Will Do.”

The following week, the channel will be home to classic rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar starring Tim Minchin. New musicals will be made available every Friday alongside additional behind the scenes content for all you passionate theatre kids out there.

While free, the channel is encouraging viewers to donate to a variety of charities – Acting for Others, Broadway Cares, and Actors Benevolent Fund. Be sure to grab your quarantine buddies, your karaoke mic, any spare cash, and start counting down the days ‘till the 1998 production of Cats is made available. Meow.