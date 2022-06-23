Warzone's new map summons a loot-filled zombie when you press F to pay respects

By published

Warzone season 4's new Fortune's Keep map has an undead Easter egg

Call of Duty Black Ops 2 zombies
(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone's new Fortune's Keep map, which was added as part of the big season 4 update this week, has an Easter egg that lets you summon a loot-filled zombie when you "pay respect" to an old meme.

As detailed in a video from TheGamingRevolution, there's a little ritual you need to perform to summon Warzone's new meme zombie. If you find a few seconds of peace in-between making mince meat out of operators with the newly buffed NZ-41 rifle, you can light five candles around the graveyard area of the Fortune's Keep map. That'll unlock a prompt at a specific headstone that lets you "press F (or whatever your controller's equivalent is) to pay respects." This is, of course, a reference to a popular meme (opens in new tab) spawned by an awkward scene in 2014's Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

A few seconds later, a zombie will appear in front of the gravestone rocking a familiar T pose from Black Ops Cold War's season 2 Outbreak event. Shoot the zombie dead and you'll bag yourself some self-revive kits and cash.

Warzone season 4 is now live at long last with the aforementioned Fortune's Keep map, big changes to Caldera, a new game mode, event, battle pass, and plenty more. The battle royale's new season launched alongside a Vanguard season packing a bunch of new Zombies content, a new multiplayer map, and the re-debut of the fan-favorite mode Gun Game. 

If you haven't already, check out our definitive ranking of the best Call of Duty games.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.