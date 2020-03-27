Warframe PS5 and Xbox Series X ports in the pipes

Warframe developer Digital Extremes is planning to bring its free-to-play multiplayer action-RPG to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The news comes to us from an earnings call held by Digital Extremes' parent company Leyou Technologies. As GameSpot reports, a company executive confirmed that Warframe will come "to more platforms, such as the next-generation consoles and other devices." Warframe is already available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch, so it's unclear what "other devices" Leyou is referring to. Perhaps Google Stadia?

Earlier this year , Warframe live ops and community director Rebecca Ford said that the prospect of porting the game to next-gen consoles is "pretty straightforward," at least from an ideological standpoint. "I do think it will be as simple as people playing the Warframe they know and love, just performing a lot better and looking a lot better by utilizing everything the hardware has to offer."

"I personally think this is so important for us, and I hope our dev team can pull this off," she added.

Neither Leyou nor Digital Extremes mentioned any sort of release window for the next-gen versions of Warframe, so it's safe to assume they'll come in 2021 at the earliest. In the meantime, the studio has The New War expansion and "another open world" planned for 2020, as well as improvements to the new player experience. More content and information will be revealed at this year's TennoCon in July, assuming the ongoing coronavirus doesn't postpone that too.