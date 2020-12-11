Warframe is now playable on the Epic Games Store

Warframe is now live on the Epic Games Store, opening up a new avenue for players to join the ranks of the Tenno.

Warframe was already playable on PC either through its standalone launcher and via Steam, and players on Epic Games Store will presumably be able to team up and play with squadmates across other PC storefronts. Hopefully we won't need to wait too much longer before Warframe players can start cooperating (and maybe competing at Lunaro, if they really want) across platforms; players of the new PS5 version can team up with their counterparts on PS4, and hopefully full cross-play including the PC, Xbox, and Switch versions is also on its way.

Warframe on Epic Games Store feels like a particularly fated partnership. Developer Digital Extremes and Epic Games have a lot of history, including co-creating the Unreal series from the 1998 original all the way through Unreal Tournament 2004. The Unreal Tournament Weapon Bundle you can unlock by playing for a limited time celebrates that history. The two companies haven't put out a game together since then, though their paths have continued to mirror each other with their respective free-to-play successes and some publishing efforts of their own.

It isn't hard to imagine an alternate universe where Epic just announced that Fortnite is coming to the Digital Extremes Store, and kids wear Excalibur costumes out while they're trick-or-treating instead of Skull Trooper Halloween costumes…