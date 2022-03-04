Wander aimlessly through Elden Ring no longer with this handy interactive map

Elden Ring is From Software's biggest game by far. So vast is its world that the developer added an in-game map to help you get orientated in The Lands Between. But aside from highlighting areas you've already discovered, it doesn't contain that much detail. Even after wandering around for hours, there are still a lot of items and areas that you can miss in this sprawling peril-filled place.

Thanks to this interactive Elden Ring map by Mapgenie (via PC Gamer), you can now discover all that the game has to offer. It helpfully pinpoints everything from locations, including Sites of Grace and dungeons, to items and materials like Swordstone Keys and Smithing Stones. The map also highlights where to find weapons and Ashes of War for bolstering your build, as well as NPC and enemy locations. You can disable aspects that you don't want visible, and there's a search bar that allows you to instantly find what you're looking for.

Be warned that as this map contains information on all of Elden Ring's objects and inhabitants, it is something of a spoiler. If you'd rather discover things for yourself, then it's probably best to avoid it.

Detailing the locations of everything in Elden Ring is no mean feat, and the map is currently labelled as a 'work in progress', so some details might still be missing, particularly in the later areas of the game. As well as the Elden Ring map, Mapgenie has a host of other interactive maps for some of gaming's biggest new releases, including Horizon Forbidden West and Dying Light 2.

