WandaVision will explore characters’ pasts and make us "look at the MCU in a whole new light"

WandaVision will explore its characters’ pasts and give us a whole new perspective on the MCU, according to the series showrunner and one of its stars, Paul Bettany.

Speaking to The Wrap, showrunner Jac Schaeffer revealed more about what we can expect from the series: "The show is about Wanda and Vision and it’s an opportunity to dig deeper into who they are. And that has to do with where they come from. We’re all a product of our experiences and our trauma and our relationships. And so we will be exploring all of those details of their pasts as we move forward."

So far, WandaVision’s commercial breaks certainly seem to be exploring Wanda’s traumatic past – and at some point that could involve Vision and her brother Pietro’s deaths. In fact, The Wrap indicates the exploration of the past Schaeffer talks about will involve Pietro, AKA Quicksilver, who met his end in Avengers: Age of Ultron. WandaVision episode 3 mentioned him for the first time, so it looks like we could be hearing more about the speedster soon.

As for how the series will change our view of the MCU, Bettany, who plays Vision, told the Lights, Camera, Barstool podcast (via Comic Book): "I think [people are] gonna be massively surprised by the end of the show. I really think people are gonna be like, 'Oh my God!' And they're gonna look at the MCU in a whole new light, and also have a much deeper understanding about in what direction it's moving." He also hinted at something coming that's been kept totally concealed so far, featuring an actor he's always wanted to work with.

Wanda actor Elizabeth Olsen has already teased that "episode 4 is quite a shift. It's a really fun perspective swap and I think a lot gets understood at that moment," (H/T Digital Spy) so we’re sure answers to some of our burning questions are on their way. Like, what’s going on with that beekeeper and SWORD?

The series is dropping weekly on Disney Plus, and you can check out our WandaVision release schedule to make sure you don't miss any of the reality-twisting action.