Paul Bettany on WandaVision: "This is Marvel’s biggest swing yet – it’s absolutely bonkers"

WandaVision is on the horizon. Despite the new Marvel series being set to debut on Disney Plus before 2020 ends, we know very little about it. Sitting down with Total Film, Paul Bettany – who returns as Vision – gave little away, but did tease the scale of WandaVision. Below, read an extract from our interview with the actor, who was discussing Uncle Frank which arrives this month on Amazon Prime.

TF: What was your best on-set experience?

Bettany: That’s so hard, because they end up being diaries of your adult life. I loved making Master And Commander. And I just had an amazing experience making WandaVision, where I shot a half-hour sitcom in front of a live studio audience for the first time in my life, and it was thrilling. So it continues to be surprising, and outweighs the stuff that comes with it that isn’t so fun.

WandaVision is Marvel Studios’ first TV series. Did it feel smaller scale?

Bettany: Frankly, what I have been surprised about is that it felt just as large as any other Marvel movie, with the same sort of production values. It’s been just wonderful. The writers – Jac Schaeffer and Matt Shakman, steered by Kevin Feige – it’s such a big swing that they’re taking. I think that this is [Marvel’s] biggest swing yet. It’s absolutely bonkers.

