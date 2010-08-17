Walking Dead, Watchmen and Hellboy artists to attend BICS 2010

2010's British International Comics Show has the largest international guest list in the shows history

Taking place in Birmingham on the weekend of 16 and 17 October, the BICS line-up now boasts some of the most renowned artists and writers from all over the globe.

Artists on the list include Tommy Lee Edwards, Peter Gross, Charles Vess and Bryan Hitch - they'll be discussing their work on panels as well as launching new books. Some of the industry's top writers will also be on hand including Paul Cornell, Mike Cary and Dave Hine. Other top names attending include Australia's Nicola Scott, Japan's Yuko Shimizu, Turkey's Mahmud A Asrar and Canada's Yanick Paquette, not to mention some of the UK's most respected creators including The Walking Dead 's Charlie Adlard (find out more about The Walking Dead in SFX 201), Hellboy 's Duncan Fegredo, Criminal 's Sean Phillips and the legendary Dave Gibbons of Watchmen fame.

"We're really pleased to be in a position to offer fans the chance to meet so many huge names at the show this year as well as offering such a fantastic events schedule" said the event's Shane Chebsey. "It's been a real challenge to keep making BICS better and better each year. Building up the guest lists and improving the quality of events isn't easy - but I honestly think fans are going to find this to be the best BICS ever."

There's also a Friday night launch party on the schedule - all guests, exhibitors and early pre-registered punters get free entry at Birmingham's Oceana Nightclub with a special VIP area. What better way for fans to start their weekend of comics heaven than mingling with their favourite comic creators?

To find out more about the event and to book tickets visit the official BICS website at www.thecomicsshow.co.uk . The schedule of events is here .