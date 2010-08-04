VOTE! Whedon's Finest

Select the best episodes from Buffy , Angel , Firefly , Dollhouse and Dr Horrible in poll for upcoming SFX special...
When you're talking about big names in science fiction and fantasy during SFX 's lifetime, they don't come any bigger than Joss Whedon. That's why we're devoting an entire SFX Special Edition to the man, his TV, his movies and just about everything in between (ETA: late September). In preparation for the ultimate celebration of all things Joss, we're asking you to vote for the best-ever episodes from his extensive TV (and online) back catalogue.
Are you a fan of Buffy classics like "Hush" and "Once More With Feeling", or does Firefly pilot "Serenity" float your boat? Maybe you've got a softspot for Angel episodes like "Benediction" or "The Magic Bullet", or love Dollhouse 's "Epitaph One". Or perhaps you think that one of the acts of online musical Dr Horrible's Sing-Along Blog (we're counting each part as a separate episode) was the highlight of Joss's career.
To vote, pick out your five favourite episodes from the Whedon back catalogue. You could pick five from one show, or one from each – it's entirely up to you, and the order isn't important. To make it a bit easier, we've included a full list of episodes (just click the orange arrow below). You can vote on the comments thread on this news story, on the SFX forum , or by emailing sfx@futurenet.com . You have until Tuesday 10 August to pick your faves.
And while you’re here:
Don’t forget to vote in our Greatest SF and Fantasy Heroes Poll
Don’t forget to vote in our Greatest SF and Fantasy Heroines Poll
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER
Season One:
Welcome To The Hellmouth
The Harvest
Witch
Teacher's Pet
Never Kill A Boy On The First Date
The Pack
Angel
I, Robot... You, Jane
The Puppet Show
Nightmares
Out Of Mind, Out Of Sight
Prophecy Girl
Season Two:
When She Was Bad
Some Assembly Required
School Hard
Inca Mummy Girl
Reptile Boy
Halloween
Lie To Me
The Dark Age
What's My Line?: Part 1
What's My Line?: Part 2
Ted
Bad Eggs
Surprise
Innocence
Phases
Bewitched, Bothered And Bewildered
Passion
Killed By Death
I Only Have Eyes For You
Go Fish
Becoming: Part 1
Becoming: Part 2
Season Three:
Anne
Dead Man's Party
Faith, Hope & Trick
Beauty And The Beasts
Homecoming
Band Candy
Revelations
Lovers Walk
The Wish
Amends
Gingerbread
Helpless
The Zeppo
Bad Girls
Consequences
Doppelgangland
Enemies
Earshot
Choices
The Prom
Graduation Day: Part 1
Graduation Day: Part 2
Season Four:
The Freshman
Living Conditions
The Harsh Light Of Day
Fear Itself
Beer Bad
Wild At Heart
The Initiative
Pangs
Something Blue
Hush
Doomed
A New Man
The I In Team
Goodbye Iowa
This Year's Girl
Who Are You?
Superstar
Where The Wild Things Are
New Moon Rising
The Yoko Factor
Primeval
Restless
Season Five:
Buffy Vs Dracula
Real Me
The Replacement
Out Of My Mind
No Place Like Home
Family
Fool For Love
Shadow
Listening To Fear
Into The Woods
Triangle
Checkpoint
Blood Ties
Crush
I Was Made To Love You
The Body
Forever
Intervention
Tough Love
Spiral
The Weight Of The World
The Gift
Season Six:
The Bargaining: Part 1
The Bargaining: Part 2
After Life
Flooded
Life Serial
All The Way
Once More, With Feeling
Tabula Rasa
Smashed
Wrecked
Gone
Doublemeat Palace
Dead Things
Older And Far Away
As You Were
Hell's Bells
Normal Again
Entropy
Seeing Red
Villains
Two To Go
Grave
Season Seven:
Lessons
Beneath You
Same Time, Same Place
Help
Selfless
Him
Conversations With Dead People
Sleeper
Never Leave Me
Bring On The Night
Showtime
Potential
The Killer In Me
First Date
Get It Done
Storyteller
Lies My Parents Told Me
Dirty Girls
Empty Places
Touched
End Of Days
Chosen
Turn the page for Angel episodes...
ANGEL
Season One:
City Of...
Lonely Hearts
In The Dark
I Fall To Pieces
Rm w/a Vu
Sense And Sensitivity
The Bachelor Party
I Will Remember You
Hero
Parting Gifts
Somnambulist
Expecting
She
I've Got You Under My Skin
The Prodigal
The Ring
Eternity
Five By Five
Sanctuary
War Zone
Blind Date
To Shanshu In LA
Season Two:
Judgment
Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been
First Impressions
Untouched
Dear Boy
Guise Will Be Guise
Darla
The Shroud Of Rahmon
The Trial
Reunion
Redefinition
Blood Money
Happy Anniversary
The Thin Dead Line
Reprise
Epiphany
Disharmony
Dead End
Belonging
Over The Rainbow
Through The Looking Glass
There's No Place Like Plrtz Glrb
Season Three:
Heartthrob
That Vision Thing
That Old Gang Of Mine
Carpe Noctern
Fredless
Billy
Offspring
Quickening
Lullaby
Dad
Birthday
Provider
Waiting In The Wings
Couplet
Loyalty
Sleep Tight
Forgiving
Double Or Nothing
The Price
A New World
Benediction
Tomorrow
Season Four:
Deep Down
Ground State
The House Always Wins
Slouching Toward Bethlehem
Supersymmetry
Spin The Bottle
Apocalypse, Nowish
Habeas Corpses
Long Day's Journey
Awakening
Soulless
Calvary
Salvage
Release
Orpheus
Players
Inside Out
Shiny Happy People
The Magic Bullet
Sacrifice
Peace Out
Home
Season Five:
Conviction
Just Rewards
Unleashed
Hell-Bound
Life Of the Party
The Cautionary Tale Of Numero Cinco
Lineage
Destiny
Harm's Way
Soul Purpose
Damage
You're Welcome
Why We Fight
Smile Time
A Hole In The World
Shells
Underneath
Origin
Time Bomb
The Girl In Question
Power Play
Not Fade Away
Turn over for Firefly, Dollhouse and Dr Horrible's Sing-Along Blog episodes...
FIREFLY
Serenity
The Train Job
Bushwhacked
Shindig
Safe
Our Mrs Reynolds
Jaynestown
Out Of Gas
Ariel
War Stories
Trash
The Message
Heart Of Gold
Objects In Space
DOLLHOUSE
Season One :
Ghost
The Target
Stage Fright
Gray Hour
True Believer
Man On The Street
Echoes
Needs
A Spy In The House Of Love
Haunted
Briar Rose
Omega
Epitaph One
Season Two:
Vows
Instinct
Belle Chose
Belonging
The Public Eye
The Left Hand
Meet Jane Doe
A Love Supreme
Stop-Loss
The Attic
Getting Closer
The Hollow Men
Epitaph Two: Return
DR HORRIBLE'S SING-ALONG BLOG
Part One
Part Two
Part Three