VOTE! Whedon's Finest

Select the best episodes from Buffy , Angel , Firefly , Dollhouse and Dr Horrible in poll for upcoming SFX special...

When you're talking about big names in science fiction and fantasy during SFX 's lifetime, they don't come any bigger than Joss Whedon. That's why we're devoting an entire SFX Special Edition to the man, his TV, his movies and just about everything in between (ETA: late September). In preparation for the ultimate celebration of all things Joss, we're asking you to vote for the best-ever episodes from his extensive TV (and online) back catalogue.

Are you a fan of Buffy classics like "Hush" and "Once More With Feeling", or does Firefly pilot "Serenity" float your boat? Maybe you've got a softspot for Angel episodes like "Benediction" or "The Magic Bullet", or love Dollhouse 's "Epitaph One". Or perhaps you think that one of the acts of online musical Dr Horrible's Sing-Along Blog (we're counting each part as a separate episode) was the highlight of Joss's career.

To vote, pick out your five favourite episodes from the Whedon back catalogue. You could pick five from one show, or one from each – it's entirely up to you, and the order isn't important. To make it a bit easier, we've included a full list of episodes (just click the orange arrow below). You can vote on the comments thread on this news story, on the SFX forum , or by emailing sfx@futurenet.com . You have until Tuesday 10 August to pick your faves.

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER



Season One:

Welcome To The Hellmouth

The Harvest

Witch

Teacher's Pet

Never Kill A Boy On The First Date

The Pack

Angel

I, Robot... You, Jane

The Puppet Show

Nightmares

Out Of Mind, Out Of Sight

Prophecy Girl

Season Two:

When She Was Bad

Some Assembly Required

School Hard

Inca Mummy Girl

Reptile Boy

Halloween

Lie To Me

The Dark Age

What's My Line?: Part 1

What's My Line?: Part 2

Ted

Bad Eggs

Surprise

Innocence

Phases

Bewitched, Bothered And Bewildered

Passion

Killed By Death

I Only Have Eyes For You

Go Fish

Becoming: Part 1

Becoming: Part 2

Season Three:

Anne

Dead Man's Party

Faith, Hope & Trick

Beauty And The Beasts

Homecoming

Band Candy

Revelations

Lovers Walk

The Wish

Amends

Gingerbread

Helpless

The Zeppo

Bad Girls

Consequences

Doppelgangland

Enemies

Earshot

Choices

The Prom

Graduation Day: Part 1

Graduation Day: Part 2



Season Four:

The Freshman

Living Conditions

The Harsh Light Of Day

Fear Itself

Beer Bad

Wild At Heart

The Initiative

Pangs

Something Blue

Hush

Doomed

A New Man

The I In Team

Goodbye Iowa

This Year's Girl

Who Are You?

Superstar

Where The Wild Things Are

New Moon Rising

The Yoko Factor

Primeval

Restless

Season Five:

Buffy Vs Dracula

Real Me

The Replacement

Out Of My Mind

No Place Like Home

Family

Fool For Love

Shadow

Listening To Fear

Into The Woods

Triangle

Checkpoint

Blood Ties

Crush

I Was Made To Love You

The Body

Forever

Intervention

Tough Love

Spiral

The Weight Of The World

The Gift

Season Six:

The Bargaining: Part 1

The Bargaining: Part 2

After Life

Flooded

Life Serial

All The Way

Once More, With Feeling

Tabula Rasa

Smashed

Wrecked

Gone

Doublemeat Palace

Dead Things

Older And Far Away

As You Were

Hell's Bells

Normal Again

Entropy

Seeing Red

Villains

Two To Go

Grave

Season Seven:

Lessons

Beneath You

Same Time, Same Place

Help

Selfless

Him

Conversations With Dead People

Sleeper

Never Leave Me

Bring On The Night

Showtime

Potential

The Killer In Me

First Date

Get It Done

Storyteller

Lies My Parents Told Me

Dirty Girls

Empty Places

Touched

End Of Days

Chosen

ANGEL

Season One:

City Of...

Lonely Hearts

In The Dark

I Fall To Pieces

Rm w/a Vu

Sense And Sensitivity

The Bachelor Party

I Will Remember You

Hero

Parting Gifts

Somnambulist

Expecting

She

I've Got You Under My Skin

The Prodigal

The Ring

Eternity

Five By Five

Sanctuary

War Zone

Blind Date

To Shanshu In LA

Season Two:

Judgment

Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been

First Impressions

Untouched

Dear Boy

Guise Will Be Guise

Darla

The Shroud Of Rahmon

The Trial

Reunion

Redefinition

Blood Money

Happy Anniversary

The Thin Dead Line

Reprise

Epiphany

Disharmony

Dead End

Belonging

Over The Rainbow

Through The Looking Glass

There's No Place Like Plrtz Glrb

Season Three:

Heartthrob

That Vision Thing

That Old Gang Of Mine

Carpe Noctern

Fredless

Billy

Offspring

Quickening

Lullaby

Dad

Birthday

Provider

Waiting In The Wings

Couplet

Loyalty

Sleep Tight

Forgiving

Double Or Nothing

The Price

A New World

Benediction

Tomorrow

Season Four:

Deep Down

Ground State

The House Always Wins

Slouching Toward Bethlehem

Supersymmetry

Spin The Bottle

Apocalypse, Nowish

Habeas Corpses

Long Day's Journey

Awakening

Soulless

Calvary

Salvage

Release

Orpheus

Players

Inside Out

Shiny Happy People

The Magic Bullet

Sacrifice

Peace Out

Home

Season Five:

Conviction

Just Rewards

Unleashed

Hell-Bound

Life Of the Party

The Cautionary Tale Of Numero Cinco

Lineage

Destiny

Harm's Way

Soul Purpose

Damage

You're Welcome

Why We Fight

Smile Time

A Hole In The World

Shells

Underneath

Origin

Time Bomb

The Girl In Question

Power Play

Not Fade Away

FIREFLY

Serenity

The Train Job

Bushwhacked

Shindig

Safe

Our Mrs Reynolds

Jaynestown

Out Of Gas

Ariel

War Stories

Trash

The Message

Heart Of Gold

Objects In Space

DOLLHOUSE



Season One :

Ghost

The Target

Stage Fright

Gray Hour

True Believer

Man On The Street

Echoes

Needs

A Spy In The House Of Love

Haunted

Briar Rose

Omega

Epitaph One

Season Two:

Vows

Instinct

Belle Chose

Belonging

The Public Eye

The Left Hand

Meet Jane Doe

A Love Supreme

Stop-Loss

The Attic

Getting Closer

The Hollow Men

Epitaph Two: Return

DR HORRIBLE'S SING-ALONG BLOG

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

