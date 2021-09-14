New Venom comic book series delayed by Marvel

Just as Columbia Pictures' Venom: Let There Be Carnage had some schedule issues, so is Marvel Comics' new Venom series.

The publisher has informed retailers via its new distribution company Penguin Random House that the upcoming relaunch by artist Bryan Hitch with writers Ram V and Al Ewing has been delayed. The first two issues have been delayed two weeks each, meaning Venom #1 now goes on sale October 27 with Venom #2 now on November 24. According to a recent press release, Marvel intends for Venom #3 to arrive in December.

Bryan Hitch tweeted that he had finished drawing the 42-page Venom #1 in July , and was working on the second issue later that month . According to a Amazon listing for the first collected edition of this run, Hitch is planned to be the sole artist the first five issues.

"This story is going to expand and push the symbiote narrative and lore in even more unexpected and fantastic directions," V said in the book's announcement. "It is also an utter thrill having the sort of call and response mechanic I've had with a writer like Al and an artist of Bryan’s caliber. Fans and new readers, strap in - you ain’t seen nothin' yet."

Marvel frames the Venom series as two related storylines, both drawn by Hitch; one based on Eddie Brock's son Dylan taking up the mantle of Venom on Earth (written by V), and the other following Eddie Brock as he ascends into the cosmic side of things as the newly-christened 'King in Black'.

"How me and Ram are working together—we're a band, essentially. Every issue is a new single, every trade is an album, and Eddie and Dylan are our instruments,” Ewing said in the announcement of Venom #3. “They're similar, but they make different notes, produce different sounds, build different stories."

Marvel did not give a reason for this change, however it'll end up meaning the comic book series will now debut nearly four weeks after the Venom: Let There Be Carnage film.

Venom #1 now goes on sale on October 27.