Knowing how to feed on the vessel in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong will help your initial progress through the Boston Court, once you arrive in Sylvia Ortiz's bar with a Hunger that needs to be eliminated. This section of the opening scene serves as an introduction to The Hunt mechanic and takes you through the process of feeding from Prey, but as this is your first experience in this area, the method you have to follow isn't necessarily intuitive. This means it's possible that you're stuck at this point and unsure how to move forward, so if that applies to you then this is a step by step guide for how to feed on the vessel in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong.

How to feed on the Vampire The Masquerade Swansong vessel

If you want to feed on the vessel in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong so you can progress through Sylvia Ortiz's bar area and continue the storyline, there are three steps that you need to follow:

Find the Safe Zone

(Image credit: Nacon)

Having been told you need to "serve yourself" with your Prey in the bar, your natural instinct will probably be to approach one of the three 'willing victims' circulating around the area and interact with them, but that's not how you feed on the vessel in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong. Instead, head to the end of the bar which is on the left as you enter the area and look for an empty alcove. Walk inside, and you'll receive a Safe Zone Found alert along with some information on how Prey works with The Hunt.

Send the vessel to the Safe Zone

(Image credit: Nacon)

Now that you've revealed a Safe Zone away from prying eyes, you can go back to the main bar and approach whichever vessel you want to feed from. You'll now see a new Prey interaction icon appear on the vessel, though you'll need to hold down that button until the meter underneath it fills up rather than simply pressing it. This will then teleport both of you to the Safe Zone, where you can complete the final step of the feed on the vessel in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong process and sate your Hunger.

Complete The Kiss minigame

(Image credit: Nacon)

The Kiss minigame determines how much Hunger you eliminate while feeding, by controlling the amount of blood you take from your Prey. You do need to be careful though, as if you fail to press the button or hold it for too long, the Prey will die and the Suspicion cast on you by Mortals and other vampires will increase. When you hold the button, that bar will fill up fast so be ready to release it quickly once it starts moving, which will complete your feed on the vessel in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong.

You'll also learn some important information for future Hunts from this process, namely that you should approach isolated Prey once identified, as if there are nearby witnesses when you send them to the Safe Zone then Suspicion of you will increase. Also, if your Prey survives your initial feed then you can use them again, though this second feed will automatically kill them and again increase Suspicion against you. Remember this advice to stay under the radar, and do your part to maintain The Masquerade.