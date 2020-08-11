Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 delayed, now releasing in 2021

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has been delayed and is now set to release sometime in 2021.

Hardsuit Labs and Paradox interactive released a statement on Twitter announcing the decision to push back the release of the upcoming sequel to the 2004 cult classic vampire RPG.

"Our goal has always been to deliver the best game possible, to immerse you into a Seattle re-imagined in the World of Darkness, and deliver a worthy successor to the original Bloodlines game.

Due to the quality bar and ambitions we have set for ourselves, we have made the difficult decision that we need more time. This means our goal to release in 2020 is no longer possible. Moving launch is one of the changes we are making to ensure the best player experience possible."

August 11, 2020

This isn't the first time Bloodlines 2 has been pushed back. Originally set for a 2019 release, it was later delayed to 2020 in the hope of avoiding repeating the "past mistakes" of the first game, which had a pretty buggy launch. During an Inside Xbox stream earlier in the year, we learned that the bloodsucking adventure will be coming to the Xbox Series X with Smart Delivery compatibility. Also due to release on the PS5, the sequel is still set to arrive on current-gen platforms.

With many teaser trailers and blog updates, Hardsuit Labs has already introduced a number of different vampiric factions and set the scene for the role you'll be playing in Bloodlines 2. As a newly sired vampire who finds themselves caught up in the dark underbelly of Seattle's vampire society, you're thrown into the midst of the conflict between the different factions and it's up to you to decide how you handle each and every situation.

While we don't know when exactly in 2021 Bloodlines 2 will release just yet, the developers close the statement by saying that more information will be shared in the coming months.

"We understand that this will be a disappointment to many of you, but we also appreciate how our ambition is echoed through many parts of the community. We hope you understand that, while difficult, this is the right call. We thank you for your patience while we continue to build Bloodlines 2."

