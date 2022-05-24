How to Fish in V Rising

V Rising Fish are a useful thing to be able to get hold of, as you can use them to obtain various resources and use them for certain recipes. To fish, you'll need to craft a Fishing Pole before using it on certain fishing spots that appear in key locations around the map. The crafting recipe for the Fishing Pole can be found by killing and drinking the Rufus the Foreman boss - all of which we'll explain below. Read on to find out how to get V Rising fish and craft the Fishing Rod for your angler vampire.

How to catch Fish in V Rising and get the Fishing Pole

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

To catch Fish in V Rising, players need to get the Fishing Pole, a tool specifically designed for catching Fish, obviously. As mentioned above, the Fishing Pole can't be found in any location and needs to be crafted by the player, but to do that you'll need the crafting recipe.

The crafting recipe is taken from Rufus the Foreman, a level 20 boss who's located in the central Farbane Woods at the Bandit Logging Camp. Killing and drinking Rufus gets you the recipe for the Fishing Pole and Woodworking Bench, both of which you'll need. Head back to your Castle and craft the Woodworking Bench, then use that to craft the Fishing Pole, which needs the following:

Planks (8)

Copper Ingots (4)

Coarse Threads (4)

At this point you'll have the Fishing Pole, which goes into your inventory. Now you need to find fishing spots, rare areas of water that clearly bubble, distinct from the calm water around them. Equip the Pole and right click on the bubbling water, then left-click the mouse when you see the water start glowing. This should pull back a fish, which'll go into your inventory (if there's room for it). These spots are by far most common in Farbane Woods, but you can also find some of them in Dunley Farmlands and Silverlight Hills.

Fish can generally be salvaged for various resources - usually Fish Oil, Fish Bones and Scales, all of which have purposes in different crafting recipes. There's also a chance to draw random items and junk - though junk seems like an unfair term for some of the special loot you can get this way. It's even possible to get Ingots of V Rising Iron , a valuable mid-game resource that would normally take a while to obtain (though you can check the attached page for the fastest way to do that).