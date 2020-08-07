US Agent returns in a new Marvel series from Christopher Priest

John Walker, the man who once replaced Steve Rogers as Captain America, is returning to his own title under his classic moniker U.S.Agent – and he's once again following in Steve Rogers' footsteps, this time in a very different way.

Written by Christopher Priest with art from Stefano Landini, U.S.Agent launches with a story titled 'American Zealot' in which Walker departs his service to the United States government.

(Image credit: Marco Checchetto (Marvel Comics))

"John Walker, the former Super Patriot, has been stripped of his official U.S.Agent status and is now operating as an independent government contractor protecting government covert interests," reads Marvel's official synopsis for U.S.Agent #1. "His latest protection detail draws him into a conflict between a small town and the corporate giant trying to destroy it. John acquires a new partner and new enemy along the way while being haunted by ghosts from his past and confronting challenges to his future."

"'American Zealot' is a morality play told in five acts. John Walker has been fired. Or he quit. Depends on who’s telling the story," Priest tells ComicBook, who announced the series. "Now finding his way as a civilian government contractor, Walker is making more money and taking more risks as he can now venture into places sanctioned agents can't always follow.

"However, with limited official access to intelligence data, the now-former U.S.Agent's missions can and often do lead him into blind alleys he’ll need to MacGyver himself out of."

Interestingly, Walker became a shield-wielder when he replaced Steve Rogers as the official Captain America when Steve became disillusioned with the government and quit, much like Walker may be doing now. Steve continued fighting crime as the Captain, in a black, red, and white uniform that Walker later wore as U.S.Agent when Steve became Captain America again. U.S.Agent can be seen as part of the 2020 Force Works limited series, tying into Iron Man 2020.

Speaking of his uniform, Walker's new look, designed by Landini, is shown here in Marco Checchetto's cover for U.S.Agent #1.

U.S.Agent #1 is due out in November. The limited series is scheduled to run for five issues. Marvel Comics' November 2020 solicitations are expected later this month, right here on Newsarama.