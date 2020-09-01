Ubisoft Forward returns next week with a new look at Immortals: Fenyx Rising

The second Ubisoft Forward event is coming next week, and it will include a fresh look at the game formerly known as Gods & Monsters .

Ubisoft confirmed in a blog post that Immortals: Fenyx Rising, which was first revealed as Gods & Monsters at E3 2019, will be one of the featured Ubisoft Forward games. It will share the virtual stage with Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Siege, Hyper Scape, and others.

The main event will begin on September 10 at noon PDT / 3pm EDT / 8 pm BST. You can tune in an hour ahead of time to catch a pre-show with updates on Roller Champions, For Honor, The Division 2, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and a post-show will offer "deep dives into two unreleased titles" after the main event concludes.

Like the last Ubisoft Forward, you'll be able to claim special rewards if you tune into an official stream for the event while logged in to your Ubisoft account. The prizes include a Refract Baton weapon for Hyper Scape and a special Ubisoft Forward mask for Watch Dogs Legion. If you want to cover your procedurally generated characters' faces with the swirly Ubisoft logo, this is your chance.

It's been a long time since Ubisoft gave an official update on Immortals: Fenyx Rising; the last we saw of it was when a playable prototype build accidentally leaked out onto the Google Stadia store . What we've seen of the game so far makes it look like a Breath of the Wild-inspired open-world adventure populated by mythical creatures and deities. The little snippet included in the Ubisoft Forward lineup trailer has me excited to see more.