Ubisoft ditches Tom Clancy moniker for XDefiant

Ubisoft has completely nixed the Tom Clancy name from its upcoming free-to-play shooter XDefiant.

Mentions of the Tom Clancy name have been scrubbed from XDefiant branding, with no mention to be found in the game's current advertisements and iterations. This is due, according to Ubisoft, to the fact that the game will include "factions from games outside of the Tom Clancy universe."

"With these changes, the game will now be known as XDefiant," Ubisoft announced. The factions will be added in addition to the existing Tom Clancy-based units: the Wolves (Ghost Recon), the Echelon (Splinter Cell), the Cleaners, and the Outcasts (The Division).

This revelation comes alongside a series of upcoming "Insider Sessions" for the game. These will let a small amount of players engage in testing sessions with developers. Testing will initially include PC players and then expand to additional platforms and testers in the future.

There aren't any specifics as to what kind of content the tests will include, but it should at least be enough to see if players enjoy the game's overall vibe - which, up until now, had a sort of zany quality to its marketing. With the debut of its new logo (sans Tom Clancy), that seems to have changed.

You can sign up to participate via the official XDefiant website right now. Anyone who participates will need to sign an NDA. There's no release date for the full version just yet, but it will be dropping on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Ubisoft Connect, complete with crossplay at launch.

