Ubisoft delays RTS The Settlers "until further notice"

Ubisoft Blue Byte has announced an indefinite delay to The Settlers.

The real-time strategy series – which first came to life in 1993 – was resurrected back in 2018, but now it seems Blue Byte has made "the difficult decision to postpone the release of the game until further notice".

"There are so many The Settlers fans out there who love the many different aspects of the game. Be it the economic part, the military, the look and feel, the 'wuselfaktor' or the inviting world – to name a few," the development team said on the official website (thanks, PC Gamer ).

"We are incredibly grateful for your feedback, and over the last few months, while performing playtests and diary studies, one thing became clear: while we are on the right path to deliver a great game, we really want to deliver an exceptional gaming experience.

"Since quality is our main priority, we want to take the time necessary to make it right," the statement continued. "Therefore, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone the release of the game until further notice. The additional time will be used to address your feedback and deliver the best The Settlers game possible. While we cannot provide a new release date yet, rest assured we will keep you updated via The Settlers Alliance and our other channels as soon as we can give you further information."

It's not all bad news for Ubisoft fans, though. Ubisoft recently shared a teaser trailer for its upcoming Ubi Forward digital showcase, which is set to take place on July 12.

The trailer gave us a peek at some of the games we'll be seeing during the upcoming show, with bite-sized glimpses of some of Ubisoft's most anticipated titles, including Watch Dogs: Legion , Assassins Creed Valhalla , and Hyper Scape .