Truth Seekers canceled by Amazon after one season

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg's comedy horror series Truth Seekers has been canceled by Amazon after just one season.

Frequent collaborators Frost and Pegg, best known for their work on comedy trilogy Shaun of the Dead , Hot Fuzz , and The World's End with director Edgar Wright, co-wrote and starred in the show.

The eight-part series premiered on Amazon Prime in fall last year and followed a team of part-time paranormal investigators who work to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, with Malcolm McDowell ( A Clockwork Orange ), Samson Kayo ( Dolittle ), Emma D’Arcy ( Misbehaviour ), and Susan Wokoma ( Enola Holmes ) also starring.

"Sadly, Truth Seekers will not be returning for a second season. Truth Seekers has not been renewed, which is a massive kick in the willy for me," Frost said in a video posted on Instagram.

"We really put our all into this – our heart and soul, and blood in some cases, so to not come back is really sad for us. It’s a shame. I think we had lots of lovely ghost stories to tell – stories that will remain now untold. If you liked the show, thank you. And if you didn’t, are you happy now? Happy now?"

We can next see Frost in HBO's sci-fi drama series The Nevers, while Pegg is currently filming Mission: Impossible 7.