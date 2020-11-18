Transformers gets an X-Men mash-up toy

Toy manufacturer Hasbro has revealed at least part of the nature of its planned crossover with Marvel Comics which will involve a mash-up between Marvel's X-Men and Hasbro's Transformers. As part of Hasbro's Transformers Collaborative line of crossover toys, many of which have included accompanying comic books, the toymaker will release a new X-Men themed Transformer toy named Ultimate X-Spanse, based on the X-Men: The Animated Series version of the X-Men's iconic Blackbird jet.

"Worlds collide in this Transformers-X-Men mash-up pack! The iconic X-Jet from the X-Men animated series is now a Transformers robot, called Ultimate X-Spanse!" reads Hasbro's official description.

"Unlike the Sentinels, this robot is the ultimate mutant ally. This figure converts into a licensed Lockheed Martin jet in 34 steps and features deco and details inspired by the X-Men animated series," it continues. "This figure comes with Wolverine and Sabretooth mini-figures that can ride on figure in both modes and 3 energy blast effects: claw and slash effects to attach to figure's hands in robot mode and an aura effect to attach around Wolverine mini figure."

As stated, the Ultimate X-Spanse Transformer figure also includes two mini-figures of iconic X-Men characters Wolverine and Sabretooth. Ultimate X-Spanse stands 8.5 inches tall and includes multiple snap-on energy effects. It comes in packaging based on the style of ToyBiz's classic '90s X-Men toys.

Unlike some previous Transformers Collaborative mash-ups, the Transformers/X-Men crossover does not yet involve announced comic books. However, Marvel's March 2021 solicitations are expected to arrive in December, and already include one Marvel-mech mash-up, Avengers Mech Strike, in which the Avengers will pilot giant robot style mech suits.

Here's a gallery of images of Ultimate X-Spanse.

Ultimate X-Spanse will be available on the HasbroPulse website as of March 1, 2021.

