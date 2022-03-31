Netflix announces Top Boy season 3 will be the show's last

Netflix has announced that the third season of British crime drama Top Boy will be its last.

The series, created by Irish novelist and director Ronan Bennett, follows Dushane Hill (Ashley Walters), a young drug dealer who is determined to become the 'top boy' among the gangs that operate in an East London housing estate called Summerhouse, and Ra'Nell Smith (Malcolm Kamulete), a vulnerable teenager caught in the middle of it all.

Season 2 premiered on March 18 and quickly hit number one in the UK. The season followed underboss Gerard John 'Sully' Sullivan's (Kane Robinson) emergence from his reclusive life and gang leader Jamie Tovell's (Micheal Ward) release from prison and subsequent mission to overthrow Dushane as top boy of Summerhouse.

The streaming service released a short video via Youtube and Twitter that announced the third and final season over a montage of moody scenes from the series.

Walters and Robinson also released a joint statement about the show's ending, thanking everyone who has "followed the journey from the start."

"Whilst the journeys of Dushane and Sully have remained at the core of the show, the new characters that have entered the world of Top Boy have become a key part of the show’s legacy, representing each new storyline in a raw, authentic way," the actors stated.

"With all this being said, and staying true to our original goal, every story must have an ending and so season three will be our finale. A chance to come full circle and end the journey in the right way."

Filming for the final season will begin this summer in the UK.