Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 rail grinds to Switch in June

Activision has announced a June 25 release date for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 on Switch.

Vicarious Visions' highly praised remake of the first two Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games initially launched on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in September, and was upgraded for PS5 and Xbox Series X in March. We knew it was eventually coming to Switch, but now we can mark it in our calendars for June to grind some rails, kick some flips, and pop shove-it on the go.

In case you missed it the first time around, the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 remake is a crowd-pleaser, especially for fans of the original series. GamesRadar's 4/5-star review called the game "as good a restoration as we've seen this gen" and praised it for having a good mix of old and new elements to keep things fresh.

The release date announcement from Activision didn't spill any details on how the Switch port of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 differs from the other versions, but you can safely expect it to run at a lower resolution and frame rate whether docked or undocked. But hopefully, you won't spend too much time fretting about the loss of ray-traced shadows and instead focus on pulling off that 360 Varial McTwist.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is available for pre-order on Switch at various retailers now.

Sadly, the prospect of more THPS remakes doesn't look good, as developer Vicarious Visions is now "fully dedicated" to Blizzard games.