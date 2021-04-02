Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 PS5 and Xbox Series X performance analyzed side by side

A new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 PS5 and Xbox Series X|S graphics comparison video breaks down how the new versions of the skateboarding game handle the new generation of consoles.

The new versions of the game - which are included with the Digital Deluxe Edition of the last-gen version, and available as a $10 paid upgrade for owners of the standard digital version - impressed the tech analysts at Digital Foundry when they broke down their performance against each other and their last-gen counterparts. You can watch the full, 22-minute video above to see their full analysis, but I'll break out some of their key findings here.

Like many new-gen titles, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 offers two graphics modes, one for Fidelity and one for Performance. All three consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S) target 60 frames per second in Fidelity mode, with visual improvements that go beyond the typical boosted resolution to include better post-processing, higher-res shadows, and other small tweaks that add up to a noticeably nicer image. The three systems stick very close to their max resolution in Fidelity mode, with PS5 coming out slightly ahead of Xbox Series X in terms of sticking to 2160p (but it's very slim - Digital Foundry only spotted Xbox Series X dropping to 2088p).

The most unusual finding came in Performance mode, which targets 120 frames per second: all three consoles vary their resolution to maintain that nice and smooth frame rate, but while the PS5's version is billed as topping out at 1080p in Performance mode, Digital Foundry counted the pixels and found that it actually does reach 1440p and 120 FPS, just like the Xbox Series X version.