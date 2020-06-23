Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 adds today's biggest pros to the OG lineup

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 is dropping the hottest pro skaters of today into the game when it releases later this year.

A recent announcement from Activision details the skaters joining the OGs from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2, outlining the decision behind adding current talent to the roster. “The world-class pro skaters we’re adding to this remaster took the tricks and combos from the video game and made them possible in real life. We’re proud that the remaster will represent the skate culture landscape today with a diverse roster of skaters that will appeal to any gamer," said Michelle Bresaw, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Activision.

Here are the skaters joining the squad:

Nyjah Huston

Leo Baker

Leticia Bufoni

Aori Nishimura

Lizzie Armanto

Shane O'Neill

Riley Hawk

Tyshawn Jones

Some of the new pros have appeared in other Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games - Leticia Bufoni made her debut in the fifth game in the series, while Nyjah Huston was first in Tony Hawk's Project 8. However, there's quite a few skaters who have never been in a Tony Hawk game before, including Japanese skater Aori Nishimura and NYC-based skater Tyshawn Jones. And yes, Riley Hawk is indeed Tony's son. You can check out a highlight reel of some of their signature tricks here .

The new additions to the roster bring some real diversity to the Tony Hawk series. The original two games only had one Black skater (Kareem Campbell) and one woman (Elissa Steamer) on their rosters. With the addition of skaters like Leo Baker, who is gender non-conforming, Tyshawn Jones, who's Black, and Aori Nishimua, who is Japanese, there's a clear attempt to represent the larger skating community at work here. We all want to see ourselves represented in the games we play, and the devs working on Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 recognize that.

