Tomb Raider's Alicia Vikander reveals how her Lara Croft is different from Angelina Jolie's

Alicia Vikander will be picking up a bow and arrow to play Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider movie reboot next year, but she's very aware that she's not the first actress to take on the role of the iconic video game character.

Talking to our sister publication Total Film magazine, Vikander talked about Angelina Jolie's version and how her Lara Croft will differ. “[Angelina] made that an iconic role,” says Vikander. “I knew we wouldn’t be able to redo that, and that’s not what we’re trying to do either. We go back to the beginning, and tell the origin story.”

At the beginning of the 2018 movie, Lara's backstory has dispensed with the privilege and butlers, and she now works for a bicycle courier company and lives in a communal space while she figures out what she wants to do with her life. It certainly marks a change of pace from the 2001 movie, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and its risible 2003 sequel, The Cradle of Life.

“What I like is that there will be a lot of young people, a lot of girls, who feel like they can relate to her,” Vikander continues. “She’s trying to figure out her path in life, who she is, and what her history is.” Director Roar Uthaug adds that his main goal was “to make the audience care about Lara Croft and invest in her as a real character.”

You'll get to see the new Lara Croft in action come March 16, 2018

