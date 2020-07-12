Tom Clancy's Elite Squad release date revealed, pre-register for in-game goodies now

The Tom Clancy's Elite Squad release date has been confirmed, and you won't need to wait much longer to get tactical with the mobile crossover RPG.

The Ubisoft Forward event included a new trailer for the game, along with the news that the Tom Clancy's Elite Squad release date will fall on August 27th. You can head to the game's official website to pre-register now and get an in-game reward (Montagne's Tier 2 Weapon, an M1911 handgun), though as of this writing the site seems to be having some technical difficulties.

Tom Clancy's Elite Squad is now available for pre-registration on the stores! https://t.co/PHr3BBcUdJCheck out the trailer, secure your exclusive reward and unite the world’s elite!💪" pic.twitter.com/bmrbcFGQ9NJuly 12, 2020

Along with revealing the Tom Clancy Elite Squad release date, Ubisoft also shared a new cinematic trailer that shows off operatives from across the Clancy-verse working together to secure an imprisoned ally. That "ally" turns out to be El Sueño, the big bad from Ghost Recon Wildlands . It's OK though, because Sam Fisher is there to keep an eye on him.

Ubisoft first showed off Elite Squad back at E3 2019, revealing a game that looks similar to EA's Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes but with tactical operatives instead of stormtroopers and Jedi.

While this trailer doesn't show us any new gameplay, it does offer a nice look at the cartoony style that Elite Squad is using to unify the various franchises it's crossing over. It's stylish and fun, like a modern, extra-violent GI Joe. Hopefully the game itself pulls off the aesthetic just as well.