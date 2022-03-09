Tiny Tina's Wonderlands season pass includes 4 DLCs and a new class

Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is getting four post-launch content drops with new playable levels and a seventh class, and the first part is out next month on April 21.

Developer Gearbox Software outlined the game's season pass in a new trailer. An accompanying announcement confirms that the season pass includes four Mirrors of Mystery, each with five levels and a new boss fight attached. The final Mirror of Mystery will launch alongside a currently unannounced class that's said to add "even more Multiclass possibilities" to the game's roster.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has a clear tabletop air to it, so you can think of the Mirrors of Mystery like tiny campaign settings. They all start in Dreamveil Overlook, with the fortune teller Vesper overseeing the mirrors. Gearbox says the mirrors were designed to be replayed, with the difficulty curve getting steeper after every clear. The good news is that the Wheel of Fate loot lotto, which you can access using Lost Souls collected in the mirrors, will also evolve with every run, spitting out better and rarer items as you progress.

The four Mirrors of Mystery will be available for standalone purchase, through the season pass, or through the Chaotic Great edition of the game. The season pass also comes with a Butt Stallion pack containing cosmetics such as armor presets and makeup packs, with 11 items in total. Incidentally, Butt Stallion itself is coming to Fortnite: you can unlock the shimmering steed as a Fortnite glider by buying Tiny Tina's Wonderlands through the Epic Games Store.