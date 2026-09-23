Arc Raiders is adding a battle pass with a paid tier, Embark says don't panic

The battle pass reaper has come for Arc Raiders. In the Frozen Trail update out October 8, developer Embark's hit extraction shooter will introduce a new "rewards pass" with free and paid tiers of loot.
"The Frozen Trail Reward Pass consists of 60 levels of in-game rewards, and two tracks: the Free Pass, available to all players who own the base game, and the Premium Pass," Embark explains in a press release.
If you complete the full pass and unlock every reward, you'll earn more than enough raider tokens to purchase another pass, assuming the pass price stays fixed. It's currently unclear if or when the pass will expire.
"The Premium Pass can be unlocked via the in-game store for 1,150 Raider Tokens, or via the Frozen Trail Collector Set store bundle, and includes 50 additional rewards, including exclusive Raider cosmetics and 1,150 additional Raider Tokens," Embark adds. "This brings the total of Raider Tokens available for completing the Reward Pass across both Free and Premium Tracks to 1,350."
In other words, if you're an avid player, you should be able to buy the premium pass just by using tokens you've accumulated and, by completing passes, profit tokens in the long run.
The premium rewards pass is also included with Arc Raiders' newest paid DLC, the Frozen Trail collector set, which, Embark says, comes with "exclusive cosmetic items including the Renzo outfit, plus Dragon's Breath Weapon Stencil, Bob Hair Style, as well as 2,400 Raider Tokens."
In a video showcasing Frozen Trail, product director Gerardo Basurto describes reward passes as a "new progression mechanic" and an "evolution of Raider Decks," Arc Raiders' existing reward track.
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Basurto says the free tier of the pass "gives you access to all of the basic cosmetics, so you get all of the outfits." The premium tier adds special toggles like outfit color variants, hair styles, backpacks, and new weapon skins called "stencils."
In a press release, Embark shares a little more detail on weapon stencils: "The update introduces a new system for customizing the appearance of weapons, granting distinct aesthetics (weapon stats are unaffected). Weapon Stencils can be acquired in various ways, and once learned and consumed Raiders will have the permanent ability to apply them to any compatible weapon."
Additionally, Embark says the premium pass only contains cosmetic items.
At a virtual preview event attended by GamesRadar+, executive producer Aleksander Grøndal explains, "The premium path of the reward pass, that is purely cosmetics and things that make you look different. It will be some weapon stencils, it will be new customization toggles for the cosmetics that you get in the free tier, and it will be more premium currency, amongst others. But all of this is just vanity and cosmetics, so no kind of gameplay advantage for those players who decide to upgrade into the premium tier."
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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