Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has a hat that's too big for its open-world.

Just below, you can see a player's inventory screen in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the latest in the rooting, tooting, looting, shooting Gearbox franchise. The player shows that they're wearing a very normal-sized hat via their inventory screen, but when they back out to the game's open-world, the hat engulfs their entire character, looking like a sentient bit of headwear. Worse, the hat is so large that it can't fit between trees in certain parts of the game's overworld.

It's a weird situation, that's for sure. While we can't say for certain, this sure looks like a visual error, where the hat hasn't scaled down with the rest of the character while they're exploring the game's Dungeons & Dragons-themed overworld. Then again, knowing Borderlands, this could all be by design.

As for where you can get your hands on this oversized hat, there's unfortunately no easy route. The author of the subreddit post reveals that it was actually a randomized drop in the Chaos Chambers area of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, but another play hypothesis that it might have been dropped from a particular boss called Wastard, hopefully making it a little easier to track down.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands only just launched last week for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles alike, granting the Borderlands sidekick her very own action-packed adventure. Be warned though: you won't be able to upgrade the game to an Xbox Series X version if you purchase the physical disc-based version of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on Xbox One.

Check out our complete Tiny Tina's Wonderlands review to see why we called it "an entertaining and silly mix of fantasy and shooting."