Tiny Tina's Wonderlands second DLC features a witch who's a terrible cook

The second Tiny Tina's Wonderlands DLC, Glutton's Gamble, is available now.

Earlier today, publisher 2K announced the release of the new DLC, which is available to buy now, as well as via the game's season pass. A new trailer, which you can check out below, shows off the pack's new villain, The Sand Witch, whose culinary-themed power set will see players scouring the Wonderlands for an interesting array of ingredients.

As with pretty much any Gearbox DLC, you'll be able to pick up some new loot with the new expansion, some of which appears in the trailer. As well as cosmetics featuring a weird leather-effect skull mask, there look to be some potent spells and guns on offer too. There are also new bosses, including a fashionable-looking skeleton, and a cauldron-dwelling troll wielding what appears to be a mean-looking hamburger mace.

As for the Sand Witch herself, her challenge will evolve over the coming weeks as she cooks up new potions. As she becomes a greater threat, the loot she'll drop will become more valuable. Whether you defeat her every time or just once, her efforts will be added to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' endgame mode, Chaos Chamber, to change up your runs even further.

This is the second of four planned DLC drops for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and Gearbox is likely hoping that it goes down a little better than the first. Last month, Coiled Captors was dubbed the worst Borderlands DLC the company had ever dropped by fans, due mostly to its relative lack of new content. At a glance, Glutton's Gamble looks like it might have a little more to offer, but still not quite what some parts of the community are likely hoping for.

It's been good news for Tina elsewhere, however, as Take-Two says the new franchise has "exceeded expectations."